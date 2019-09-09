Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $169,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,217. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 169.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

