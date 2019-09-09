Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,154 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

