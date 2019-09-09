Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,636,000 after buying an additional 4,004,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 507,867 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 887,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,189,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

