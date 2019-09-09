Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,811 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.29. 2,722,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

