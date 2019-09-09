ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.14

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

