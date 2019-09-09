Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.07, 292,699 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 344% from the average session volume of 65,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $749.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after buying an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 567,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 457,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 420,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.