Ossiam Acquires 41,349 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $30,000.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,959. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

