Ossiam Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ossiam increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 518.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,986 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,445.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 279,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. 398,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,352. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.