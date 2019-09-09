Ossiam Has $8.78 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Ossiam grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.27. 67,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.65. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

