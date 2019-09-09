Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $8,737,522.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 236,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,391.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.52. 260,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,891. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

