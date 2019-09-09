Ossiam Sells 3,100 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,966,000 after buying an additional 1,942,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,303,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,758,000 after buying an additional 136,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,130,000 after buying an additional 752,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,879,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In other news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $130,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $37,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,815 shares of company stock worth $6,583,065 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,026. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

