Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $7.50. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.43, 1,994,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,518,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OMI. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 153,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,997,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

