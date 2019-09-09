Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,917,000 after buying an additional 3,261,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,526,000 after acquiring an additional 415,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,943,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,125,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,297,000 after acquiring an additional 83,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,785,000 after acquiring an additional 136,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. 1,604,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.37.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

