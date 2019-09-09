Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1,072.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,124,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. 63,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.