Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

A stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

