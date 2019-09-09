Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,677 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after acquiring an additional 224,845 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,365,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 632.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,971,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,939. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.74. 53,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $116.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.