Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 151,605 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,948,000 after acquiring an additional 676,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,444,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,109,000 after purchasing an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

In other news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,588,610.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. 69,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

