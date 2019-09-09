Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,802,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $38.91. 3,145,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,262. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $41,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,706. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.