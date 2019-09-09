Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,068 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,036,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 41.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cree by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cree by 151.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

