Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.91. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $100.61. 832,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,453. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

