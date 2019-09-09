Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PD. DA Davidson began coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pagerduty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.66.

Pagerduty stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. 7,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,699. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,032,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,808,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

