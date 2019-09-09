Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given a $240.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) received a $240.00 price objective from research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,278. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.73, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $8,205,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at $50,304,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $27,369,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,620,000 after acquiring an additional 389,383 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,447,000 after acquiring an additional 358,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.