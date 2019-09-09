Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $195.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.06.

NYSE:PANW opened at $215.92 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $223.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.73, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,484,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $8,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at $50,304,635.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $27,369,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $756,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

