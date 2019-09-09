Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 45,308 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 78.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,946,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after buying an additional 512,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,043,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 675,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after buying an additional 115,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

CCU traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $22.97. 11,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.59. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.46 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

