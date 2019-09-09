Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Telenav worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNAV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 233,945 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telenav by 1,392.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Telenav by 173.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telenav by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. 1,115,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,770. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.48. Telenav Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $267,018.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hassan Wahla sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $291,590.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,690. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

