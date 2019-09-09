Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 274.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in AZZ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZZ. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

