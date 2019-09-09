Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 410,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

