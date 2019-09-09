Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,450 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ICF International worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICFI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in ICF International by 308.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ICF International by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ICF International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICF International during the first quarter valued at $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of ICFI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ICF International Inc has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock worth $3,673,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

