Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,243 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.22. 29,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.19. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

