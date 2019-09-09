Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,545 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,545 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $131.00. 6,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.06. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CL King assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $357,963.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock worth $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

