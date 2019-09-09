Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 467.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, insider Edmond Coletta sold 21,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $990,038.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,200 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,256 shares of company stock worth $14,207,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $41.46. 16,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,385. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 76.51% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

