Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.13

Shares of Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and traded as high as $37.70. Paradise shares last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

