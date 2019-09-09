Payfair (PFR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $367.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Payfair has a market cap of $27,705.00 and approximately $367.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,975,717 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

