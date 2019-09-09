Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 6.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.97, 1,328,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 862,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 15,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $264,614.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 859,698 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,796. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $30,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,485,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Peabody Energy by 1,312.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 345,638 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,269,843 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 284,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,364 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 210,564 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

