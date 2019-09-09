PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives $41.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $2,647,491 over the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PetIQ by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.97. PetIQ has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $829.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.09.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.