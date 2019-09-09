Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 590.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 574.50 ($7.51).

PFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Petrofac to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £4,997.58 ($6,530.22).

Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 435.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Petrofac’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

