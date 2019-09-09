PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 414,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. PG&E has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

