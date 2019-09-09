Phore (PHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37,176.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX. Phore has a market cap of $2.04 million and $37,176.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,523,365 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.