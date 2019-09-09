Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.69

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.69 and traded as low as $95.50. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 339,873 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reduced their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The company has a market cap of $368.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $3.71. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

In other news, insider John Lewis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £25,250 ($32,993.60). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £180,000 ($235,201.88).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

