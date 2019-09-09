Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,050 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.09. 1,958,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PPC. Cleveland Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.19.

In related news, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,112,051.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,282.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,449,070.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.