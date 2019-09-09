Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,499 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.66. 4,430,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $166.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

