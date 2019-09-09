Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,626 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,984,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,973,000 after buying an additional 483,263 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after buying an additional 427,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,272,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,322,000 after buying an additional 106,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.89. 1,916,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,615 shares of company stock worth $20,659,838 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

