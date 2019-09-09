Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,732 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.07. 1,548,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

