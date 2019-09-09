Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,737,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,095. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

