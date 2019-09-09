Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 29,687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,800 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 229.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 165,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 979,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 266,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,900,306. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

