Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,876 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.72. 15,879,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,071,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

