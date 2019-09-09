Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,632,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,804,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,549,000 after buying an additional 957,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,947,000 after acquiring an additional 920,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,617,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 819,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,908,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,250,000 after acquiring an additional 513,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.17. 1,048,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,037. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

