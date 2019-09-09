Pitcairn Co. Acquires 233 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 195,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 233.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.75. 13,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,808. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $37,053.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $60,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,536 shares of company stock valued at $451,212 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

