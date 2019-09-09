Pitcairn Co. Buys New Shares in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599,870 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 110.9% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 675,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,058,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 709,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 277,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,370,000 after buying an additional 243,762 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,025,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,274,973 shares of company stock valued at $53,119,389 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 224,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

