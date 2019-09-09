Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 5,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $33.49. 34,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QGEN. ValuEngine cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.